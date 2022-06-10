Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion.Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $187.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,436,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.17 billion, a PE ratio of 181.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day moving average of $213.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.80.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,735 shares of company stock valued at $22,826,704 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $157,485,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Salesforce by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $8,148,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

