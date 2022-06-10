Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Price Target Raised to €45.50

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €42.00 ($45.16) to €45.50 ($48.92) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SAXPY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut Sampo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($47.31) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.3967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 5.91%. Sampo Oyj’s payout ratio is 50.18%.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

