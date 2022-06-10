Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.50 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

IOT stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Samsara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 81.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

