Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Down to $12.02

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $11.46. Samsara shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 4,269 shares trading hands.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 81.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

