Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $902.87

Shares of Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 902.87 ($11.31) and traded as low as GBX 898 ($11.25). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 900 ($11.28), with a volume of 109,764 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.59) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 902.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 908.86.

Sanne Group plc provides corporate, fund and private client administration, reporting, and fiduciary services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Channel Islands, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Mauritius. The company offers fund services, including private equity, private debt, real assets, and hedge services; corporate services comprising governance, fiduciary, administration, listing, escrow, employee incentives and independent trustee, treasury, accounting and financial reporting, regulatory, tax, and compliance services; and data management and consolidation, portfolio monitoring, portfolio investment monitoring, and compliance services.

