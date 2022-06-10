Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $902.87

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Shares of Sanne Group plc (LON:SNNGet Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 902.87 ($11.31) and traded as low as GBX 898 ($11.25). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 900 ($11.28), with a volume of 109,764 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.59) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 902.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 908.86.

Sanne Group Company Profile (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group plc provides corporate, fund and private client administration, reporting, and fiduciary services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Channel Islands, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Mauritius. The company offers fund services, including private equity, private debt, real assets, and hedge services; corporate services comprising governance, fiduciary, administration, listing, escrow, employee incentives and independent trustee, treasury, accounting and financial reporting, regulatory, tax, and compliance services; and data management and consolidation, portfolio monitoring, portfolio investment monitoring, and compliance services.

