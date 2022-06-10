Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.50 ($8.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHA. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.74) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.77) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.88) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of SHA remained flat at $€6.28 ($6.75) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 465,607 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €5.57 and its 200 day moving average is €6.29. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($18.00).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

