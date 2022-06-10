Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Major Shareholder Sells $204,552,500.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Limited/Nv Schlumberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,293,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,406,423. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after buying an additional 1,510,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after buying an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $938,856,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

