Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $542.41 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $509.55 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $662.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $222.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

