Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Five Below worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Five Below by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,930,000 after buying an additional 32,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after acquiring an additional 434,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.26.

Five Below stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.46. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $110.83 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

