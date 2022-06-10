Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,382 shares of company stock valued at $538,793 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.