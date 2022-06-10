Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of VIZIO worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,352,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,127,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,467 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in VIZIO by 1,762.1% during the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 535,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 507,154 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 179.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 294,240 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $410,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,795,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,956,357.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $44,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,886,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,615.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,325 shares of company stock worth $2,121,714.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.78. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

