Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Tenable worth $15,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 75.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 38,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 57.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TENB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $125,323.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,386,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,665 shares of company stock valued at $14,611,468. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

