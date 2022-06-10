Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 168,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.42.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.