Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,708 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.23% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $99,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

