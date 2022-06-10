Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,244 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,207,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 25,134 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,183,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,748,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 980,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,474. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

