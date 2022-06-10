SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Gap Up to $13.79

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $14.08. SciPlay shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 2,385 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Wedbush upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 340,133 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 173,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 455,205 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 805,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

