Scopus Asset Management L.P. Acquires 133,862 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 132.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of Universal Logistics worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 333.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 374.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 161.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $784.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Logistics to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

