Scopus Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 598,530 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,453,000 after buying an additional 233,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.35.

Shares of JACK opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $122.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.95.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

