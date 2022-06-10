Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $7.15 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.41. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.38 and a fifty-two week high of $210.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.15.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

