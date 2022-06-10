Scopus Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,438 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vontier by 661.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

