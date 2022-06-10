Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Up 3.9%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.93. Approximately 6,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,549,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STNG shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,824 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 150,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 121,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

