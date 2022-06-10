Scotiabank Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Target Price to C$41.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LIF. Eight Capital lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$42.00 price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$34.21 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$28.28 and a 1 year high of C$51.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.77.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$54.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6215902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.65%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

