Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.00. Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.33.

SMG stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $198.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 67.9% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

