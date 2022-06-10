Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

SCU stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $673.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

