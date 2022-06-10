Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) rose 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 5,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 306,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Armor Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. now owns 272,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

