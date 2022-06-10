SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.43 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 105,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,207. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $924.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCWX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, insider George B. Hanna purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

