Seeyond Buys 4,916 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.35 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

