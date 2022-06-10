Seeyond Cuts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Seeyond reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

