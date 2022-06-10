Seeyond Cuts Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Seeyond decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,896 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $99.05 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

