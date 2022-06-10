Seeyond Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

