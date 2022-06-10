Seeyond Decreases Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Seeyond reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKI opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day moving average is $171.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

