Seeyond Decreases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Edison International by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after buying an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,677,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth approximately $21,710,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of EIX opened at $66.74 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

