Seeyond Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Seeyond raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 731,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,512,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,868,000 after purchasing an additional 277,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,753. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $70.01. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.