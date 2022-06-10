Seeyond Reduces Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Seeyond trimmed its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Anthem by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 254,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE ANTM opened at $486.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.27. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.
In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.95.
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
