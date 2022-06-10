Seeyond Sells 2,666 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,351,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $16,496,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $206.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.80 and a 200-day moving average of $212.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

