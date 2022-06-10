Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 13,666 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $30,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 77.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 51,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTE stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.49.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

