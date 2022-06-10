Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $26.76 Million Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,436 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.66% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $26,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter.

BECN stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BECN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

