Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $33.95 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $33,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,123,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,734,000 after acquiring an additional 599,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after buying an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 574.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 320,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,586,000 after buying an additional 272,738 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,604 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.10. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.28 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,926 shares of company stock valued at $36,580,167 over the last 90 days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

