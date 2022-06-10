Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $40.70 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 466.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725,108 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.57% of AZEK worth $40,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZEK opened at $21.99 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

