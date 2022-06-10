Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,274 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.59% of Community Bank System worth $23,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

CBU stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $62.08 and a one year high of $81.53.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBU. Piper Sandler cut shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $863,095. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.