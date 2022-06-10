Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,794,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,416,000 after buying an additional 92,082 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

ABBV stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $256.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

