Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 8.2% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 539,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 14.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.06.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $259.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.66. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

