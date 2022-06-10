SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives GBX 1,370.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,370.63 ($17.18).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGRO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($19.36) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.66) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.66) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

LON SGRO traded down GBX 25 ($0.31) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,013.50 ($12.70). 3,058,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,110. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,009.50 ($12.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($18.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.25 billion and a PE ratio of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,219.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,291.24.

In related news, insider Mary Barnard acquired 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,093 ($13.70) per share, for a total transaction of £30,002.85 ($37,597.56).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

