Sei Investments Co. Has $63.73 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,397 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $63,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,364,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $255,425,000 after buying an additional 86,391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 135,881 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 844.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 209,500 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 240,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,221,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

