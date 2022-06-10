Sei Investments Co. Has $68.73 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Duke Realty worth $68,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

NYSE:DRE opened at $51.78 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

