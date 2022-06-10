Sei Investments Co. Has $73.03 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,199,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,807 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.59% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $73,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 896.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HST opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

