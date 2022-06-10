Sei Investments Co. Has $85.35 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $85,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.54.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $472.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $377.12 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.