Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.13% of New York Times worth $91,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 79,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $33.42 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

