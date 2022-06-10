Sei Investments Co. Purchases 8,920 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $76,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $444.08 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.23 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.