Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $75,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $258.79 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

